Liverpool now know how they can sign Moises Caicedo this summer

Roberto De Zerbi does not currently envision a future where Moises Caicedo departs Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, unless a club can change owner Tony Bloom’s mind on the matter.

Ben Jacobs relayed the Seagulls boss’ comments on Twitter, with the 44-year-old playing coy over a potential exit amid Chelsea interest.

The Blues are in clear need of quality in the middle of the park after sanctioning several exits of their own in the department – most notably academy posterboy Mason Mount to Manchester United.

The ongoing delays in talks between both clubs could, perhaps, be of great interest to Jurgen Klopp and Co. at a time when both Premier League experience and quality would be a godsend.

Cheick Doucoure is another name who may tick that box for our recruitment team, though it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace’s asking price – reportedly numbering past the £70m mark – proves too prohibitive for a move.

With there hardly a surplus of options in the market, of course, we’d be surprised to see Liverpool secure a surprise gem on the cheap.

In that vein of thought, were we forced to pay over the odds for a readymade talent who can fill the rather sizeable hole dug out by Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s impending departures, why not go all out on Alexis Mac Allister former Brighton partner with whom he possessed a great understanding?

The South Coast-based outfit’s ongoing hard stance, however, suggests we’ll need to go seriously big on the Ecuadorian. Potentially in the region of the money Benfica are considered likely to demand for Florentino Luis’ signature this summer, if (and it’s a big ‘if’ at this stage) we are to change Tony Bloom’s mind.

