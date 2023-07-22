Liverpool sanction fifth permanent exit this summer as transfer truth becomes clear

Liverpool have allowed Academy star Layton Stewart to join Preston North End on a three-year deal this summer.

This update comes courtesy of The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill on Twitter, with the club having reportedly inserted a buyback clause into the deal.

The youngster joins the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in making permanent moves away from the club.

We’d like to wish Layton all the very best of luck with his future and hope that we may see him back in the famous red shirt sometime in the future.

With very little movement on the incomings front, it’s understandable why so many online are getting a little itchy with the league season less than a month away.

That said, we’d expect to some major developments in this are in the next week or so – particularly when it comes to filling the soon-to-be vacant No.6 spot.

Jurgen Klopp certainly made it clear in his podcast appearance with the club that Liverpool won’t be sitting on their hands here, which will be music to the ears of many a supporter: “A few things have to happen until then definitely and transfer market-wise as well, so that’s clear now.

“It will happen. We will have a good team.”

