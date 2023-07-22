(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe what Szoboszlai is already attempting in training

Dominik Szoboszlai’s confidence levels ahead of the league season appear to not have been affected by a big move to Liverpool this summer.

The Hungarian international demonstrated his appetite for the outrageous with an attempt at an overhead kick in the club’s training camp that flew just over the crossbar.

We wouldn’t be too surprised to see a similar effort enacted when points are up for grabs. Ultimately, of course, we’ll take the goals in whatever form they come in!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CasperLFC_ (originating from LFCTV GO):