(Video) ‘Why would I do that?’ – Andy Robertson’s hilarious interaction with Liverpool media team

Andy Robertson had Liverpool’s media team in howls of laughter during a recent promotional video shoot.

The Scotland captain was among a number of Reds players to partake in promoting the club’s pre-season fixtures for its official social media channels, and upon every single prompt he had a quick answer for those directing the content.

Upon being asked by the video director to move to his right-hand side, responding: “That’s my left mate but I’ll go there” and humorously adding “I know you don’t know your lefts and your rights!”

He was then requested to briefly come down off the couch to sit on the floor, jesting: “That makes all the sense! You want me to sit on the table now or something?”.

After retaking his place on the couch, the 29-year-old was asked to cross his legs, reacting: “What do you mean cross-legged? Like I’m in school? Why would I do that?!”.

We later see Robbo taking a yoga pose on the furniture, all the while looking bemused as the media team continued to laugh off-camera, and then telling them “I’d love to be in the room when you come up with these things, you know that!”.

The Liverpool staff tasked with shooting the video certainly won’t forget the interactions with the Scottish left-back any time soon!

You can see Robertson’s reactions in the bloopers reel below, via @LFC on Twitter: