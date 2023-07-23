(Video) Curtis Jones pulls off a cheeky wheelie during Liverpool’s pre-season tour

Curtis Jones only teamed up with Liverpool’s squad for pre-season training three days ago but already he’s catching the eye with some cheeky tricks.

In one instance, though, that’s happening away from the football field, as seen in a GIF shared to the club’s official Twitter channel.

The Reds were out for a cycle during their camp in Germany when the Scouser decided to have some fun and pull a cheeky wheelie, popping a smile as the straps of his helmet shook loosely in the breeze.

Jones isn’t even the first Liverpool player to treat us to that party trick in pre-season, with Ibrahima Konate also readily throwing one wheel of his bike into the air last week.

The Englishman’s confidence is bound to be on a high after his exploits in his nation’s European Under-21 triumph a fortnight ago, and that appears to be showing away from the pitch as well as on it!

You can see Jones’ wheelie below, via @LFC on Twitter: