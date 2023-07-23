Harvey Elliott explains what ‘the bare minimum’ is for Liverpool ahead of new campaign

Harvey Elliott has insisted that he’s eager to continue picking up silverware following his recent success with England at the U21 European Championships.

The 20-year-old, alongside Curtis Jones, impressed for the young Three Lions as they won the tournament for the first time since 1984.

Despite helping Liverpool win the FA Cup and League Cup during the 2021/22 campaign the Reds experienced a dismal season last time out so Elliott’s recent success has him hungry for success this term.

“You just want to keep building on it,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“You just want to keep winning trophies and for me and Curtis, it’s given us that little taste to just go out this season and try to win as much as we can, which is what we’re wanting to do.

“We’re wanting to help the team in every way possible and just make sure we apply ourselves and take little bits from the competition in the Euros and take it into the season.

“It’s definitely brought my self-confidence up coming into the camp and for the season. Hopefully we can just build on it.”

After missing out on a top four finish and failing to pick up any trophies our No. 19 insists he and his teammates are more motivated than ever to experience a successful campaign.

The signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will no doubt strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI heading into the new campaign and competing on all four fronts is the absolutely ‘bare minimum’ according to the ex-Fulham man.

“Every season we want more, we want to win each and every thing – we can’t settle for less,” Elliott continued. “It’s a top team with top players. I don’t need to tell anyone that, everyone can see it. The bare minimum for us is to try to win everything and that’s what we’re planning to do – that’s what we’re aiming to do each and every season.

“Some seasons we can’t do it, but it’s just how we bounce back. We can use that as motivation to come back stronger and use the down times and the sad times to push ourselves again, so we don’t revisit them and just keep going on and keep being a team and keep pushing on. Hopefully we can keep winning things.”

