(Video) ‘You missed the ball!’ – Gakpo and Gomez left in stitches after Konate’s table tennis blunder

The Liverpool squad may be busy working hard at their pre-season training camp in Germany but that doesn’t mean the players don’t have time to enjoy themselves when not out on the pitch.

One of the activities that appears to be very popular amongst Jurgen Klopp’s squad is table tennis.

And although Ibou Konate is a hugely-talented defender we think he should stick to football and not ping-pong after witnessing a blunder he made while partnering Dominik Szoboszlai against Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez.

Our No. 18 and No. 2 were left in stitches after watching the Frenchman attempt to return the ball but instead completely fail to make contact.

Gakpo failed to contain his laughter and could barely stand up as he exclaimed ‘you missed the ball!’.

The content coming out of the camp at the moment is proving to be highly entertaining and it can only strengthen the players’ relationships heading into the new campaign!

