(Video) Cody Gakpo channels his inner Firmino with sublime no-look finish in Liverpool training

Bobby Firmino may no longer be at Liverpool, but one of his signature moves may have a new exponent in Cody Gakpo.

Among the numerous things Reds fans loved about the Brazilian was his penchant for a no-look finish, which he pulled off a few times during his time at Anfield, including one in a 5-1 demolition of Arsenal.

The 31-year-old left Merseyside this summer but his legend lives on thanks to the exploits of the Dutch winger in training.

Gakpo watched an inbound cross all the way before connecting with a left-footed volley as he turned his head away from goal. The shot bounced off the crossbar and then off the back of an unsuspecting Alisson before rolling into the net.

The 24-year-old only had half of a season with Firmino as a teammate at Liverpool, but it looks like he learned a trick of two from the Reds’ former number nine!

You can see the clip of Gakpo’s no-look finish below, uploaded by loquenovesfootball on TikTok and shared by @Braden_LFC on Twitter: