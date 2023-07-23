(Video) Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah kept being pestered during Liverpool promotional recording

Liverpool’s players partook in a video promoting the Reds’ pre-season fixtures, but Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah were continually pestered by an unwanted visitor!

The club uploaded a two-minute bloopers reel to their official Twitter channel showing humorous clips featuring a number of Anfield stars taking part, and it begins with a fly interrupting the Dutchman, who nonchalantly tries to swat it away.

The end of the video sees the 24-year-old looking overhead as he again hears the insect buzzing above him.

It wasn’t just Gakpo whose attention was captured by the fly, either, as Salah was also perturbed during the promotional shoot, with the Egyptian smiling as he quizzed “Is that supposed to be involved? Three times!”

It seems as if the two Liverpool forwards would happily face Premier League defenders every week if it means they don’t have to be dealing with winged insects!

You can see the bloopers reel below, via @LFC on Twitter: