‘From what I’m told…’ – Graeme Bailey reveals which transfer target Liverpool chiefs ‘love’

Graeme Bailey has revealed which Liverpool transfer target is ‘loved’ among the Anfield hierarchy.

The Reds have been linked with a plethora of midfielders this month, with Cheick Doucoure among them, and the Crystal Palace man is believed to have made a massive impression among Merseyside chiefs.

His standing at Selhurst Park is illustrated by the Eagles’ reported £70m valuation (Alex Howell) and his status as the club’s Player of the Season for 2022/23 (cpfc.co.uk).

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey said of the Mali international: “Palace don’t need to sell and he’s an important player for them. From what I’m told in the [Liverpool} analytics department he’s a real highlight. They love him.”

While some midfielders like Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia have been linked with Liverpool before last season even ended, Doucoure’s name has only surfaced recently, despite him enjoying a magnificent first year in England.

It was only last summer that he joined Palace from Lens for £21m (Sky Sports), but he quickly became an integral presence for the Eagles, as reflected by him making 34 league starts (WhoScored) and being named the club’s best player of the campaign.

His average of 1.6 interceptions per game was the joint-sixth highest in the entire division and exceeded everyone at Anfield, with Thiago the best-performing midfielder in that regard with 1.2 per match (WhoScored).

With Roy Hodgson’s side reportedly demanding £70m for Doucoure, Liverpool will need to be as sure as they possibly could be that the 23-year-old is the right player for them if they’re to fork out such a hefty fee for him.

However, Bailey’s revelation would suggest that the Anfield hierarchy may view the Malian as someone worthy of a substantial investment, so let’s see if a bid is sent towards Selhurst Park in the coming days.

