(Video) Jurgen Klopp poses for selfie with adorable dog at pre-season camp in Germany

If Alexis Mac Allister posing for a picture with a young Liverpool supporter wasn’t enough heartwarming content for one day Jurgen Klopp may have just surpassed the Argentine by posing for a picture of his own.

The Reds are busy working hard preparing for the new season at their training camp in Germany and the squad took some time out of their day to engage with some supporters.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will not believe why Fabinho’s Al Ittihad transfer may now be in jeopardy

It appears that our fanbase extends further than just humans with the former Borussia Dortmund boss spending some time and taking a selfie with an adorable dog.

The pet’s owner was delighted and very grateful that the 56-year-old was generous enough to take his own picture and it really is quite brilliant content.

Klopp appears to be such a selfless character and it looks like the squad are having a great time in the boss’ homeland!

Check the quality video and selfie below via @LFC on Twitter:

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?