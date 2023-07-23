Liverpool fans will not believe why Fabinho’s Al Ittihad transfer may now be in jeopardy

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho appears to be on the brink of joining Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad with the club’s president now in London seeking to finalise the transfer.

The impending move may now be in jeopardy, however, with reports from Saudi Arabia (via the Express) claiming that the Brazilian midfielder is seeking clarity on whether he will be allowed to take his two dogs to the Middle East.

The 29-year-old currently possesses two French Bulldogs and there is now uncertainty due to the fact that ‘dangerous and aggressive dogs’ are banned from Saudi Arabia.

Rottweilers and Pit Bulls are banned from entering the country and there’s concern that Fabinho’s dogs are grouped with the latter.

If this was to prevent any deal from going through it would surely be one of the most bizarre transfer stories of all time.

Al Ittihad have reportedly submitted a £40m bid for the Brazil international which resulted in him not being involved in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the pre-season trip to Germany.

Our German tactician may already be planning to spend those funds on signing a new midfielder so he’ll be desperate for the situation to be resolved.

Fabinho still has another three years remaining on his current deal at Anfield so it will be interesting to see what happens!

