Liverpool ‘the most keen club’ to sign 28 y/o PL star; ‘next week’ could prove pivotal – Tavolieri

Liverpool are ‘the most keen club’ to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via Twitter) who has claimed the Craven Cottage outfit are seeking a fee in the region of €60m (£53m) for the Portugal international.

With Fabinho on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad Jurgen Klopp will be keen to bring in a tough-tackling midfielder to replace our No. 3.

Following his move to the capital from Sporting Lisbon last summer the 28-year-old impressed in the engine room with his ability to break-up play and protect his defence.

◻️◼️ #FulhamFC now seeking for solutions for as likely departure of João Palhinha in the market…

The London club asks for 60MEUR to sell the player.

🔴 #LiverpoolFC as the most keen club to get him.

He could be the choosen one near by Romeo Lavia's affair in the midfield.… pic.twitter.com/5fMQjFikTA — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 23, 2023

Fulham have already rejected a £45m bid for the Portuguese from West Ham recently and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will submit an improved offer.

As mentioned by Tavolieri the Reds are also believed to be strongly interested in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia but are not currently willing to meet the Saints’ £50m valuation for the ex-Man City man.

With us set to receive over £50m for Saudi-bound stars Fabinho and Jordan Henderson we’ll have the funds to make, our least go towards, our move for either player.

Although we’ve signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer we’ve already bid farewell to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita so it’s clear that more reinforcements are required in the engine room.

It remains to be seen what further business we complete ahead of the new campaign but Klopp has already hinted that more deals will be completed.

