‘Going to continue with us’ – Manger’s latest comments all but end Liverpool’s hopes of signing ‘unbelievable’ PL defender

Liverpool’s hopes of luring Levi Colwill to Anfield this summer have been all but ended following an update on the young defender’s Chelsea future from Mauricio Pochettino.

The ‘unbelievable’ (according to Leigh Bromby for GOAL) England youth international impressed while on loan at Brighton last term and was a part of the Three Lions squad that won the U21 European Championships recently.

The Southampton-born defender’s promising performances have seen him linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be one of the outfits showing strong interest.

“We don’t need to make a statement. Colwill is our player and he’s going to continue with us,” the former Spurs boss said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter). “I am so happy with Levi, he can become of the greatest centre-backs in England.”

It was always going to be hard to prize the 20-year-old away from a huge rival – even if Colwill has admitted that Steven Gerrard was his boyhood icon.

Despite his tender age he’s showed that he’s got the ability required to become one of the best defenders around.

After playing regularly on the south coast last season and helping Brighton to secure a Europa League spot he will be eager to play regular first-team football again in the new campaign in order to further develop as a player.

Pochettino has a number of options at central defence but the Argentine is clearly a huge admirer of the youngster.

We’d love to see him head to L4 this summer to strengthen Klopp’s backline but it’s a move that is now looking very unlikely.

Check Romano’s tweet below via Twitter: