(Video) Mac Allister adorably poses with young Liverpool supporter at pre-season training camp

Alexis Mac Allister appears to already be a huge favourite among Liverpool supporters following his summer switch from Brighton and one lucky youngster was fortunate enough to meet the World Cup winner earlier today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently out in Germany continuing their preparations for the new campaign and some supporters had gathered at the club’s training base hoping for photo and signature opportunities.

Mac Allister was generous enough to stop and engage with fans and was even willing to hold a baby and a pose for a picture with the young Red.

It’s fair to say the parents of the youngster were delighted to witness such a special moment and even if the child may not remember our new No. 10’s generosity, his parents certainly will.

Check out the beautiful moment below via @LFC on Twitter: