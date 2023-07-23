(Video) Darwin Nunez pulls off delightfully cheeky chipped finish in Liverpool training

Darwin Nunez needed just three minutes of Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly against Karlsruher to find the net in midweek, and he continues to look sharp on the training ground.

The Reds shared a video compilation of their latest session at their camp in Germany on their official YouTube channel ahead of Monday’s clash against Greuther Furth, featuring the Uruguayan finishing with aplomb during one drill.

Played in behind the defence by a deft first-time through ball from Alexis Mac Allister, the ex-Benfica marksman watched it all the way before chipping the advancing goalkeeper into the roof of the net with cheeky finesse.

It was cool as a breeze from Nunez, who appears to have confidence flowing through his veins as Liverpool’s pre-season preparations continue apace.

You can see the clip of Nunez’s goal below (from 8:54), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: