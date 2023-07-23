Fabrizio Romano addresses Liverpool links with £60.6m forward in eight-word claim

Fabrizio Romano has addressed latent transfer links surrounding Federico Chiesa and Liverpool with an eight-word claim which makes it seem highly unlikely that such a move will materialise.

While the Juventus forward has been a reported target for the Reds this month, the journalist has said he isn’t aware of any concrete talks being held between the two clubs.

The Italian transfer reporter wrote in Saturday’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside: “Juventus would only sell Chiesa for big money, around €65/70m; otherwise they’re more than happy to keep him.

“I’m not aware of any negotiation with Liverpool. Aston Villa asked for him two weeks ago but no chance, they’re now signing [Moussa] Diaby.”

If Juventus are set to charge as much as €70m (£61.6m) for the Italy international, Liverpool should forget about any notion of moving for him this summer.

Jurgen Klopp boasts one of the best attacking units in the Premier League, whereas the midfield and defence still need attention before the end of the transfer window.

Despite Chiesa being a member of the Azzurri’s Euro 2020-winning squad, his injury record is appalling and his scoring return isn’t much better, with three injury absences (12) for every Serie A goal scored (four) over the past two seasons (Transfermarkt).

The time will eventually come that Liverpool need to revamp their forward line, but unless the 25-year-old vastly improves his reliability in terms of availability and penalty box potency, he’s someone who seems to be best avoided for the Reds.

