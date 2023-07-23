‘Final stages’ – Romano provides Fabinho update with Al Ittihad president now in London

The president of Al Ittihad is currently in London attempting to seal a deal for Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, that’s according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international was the subject of a £40m bid from the Saudi Pro League side recently which meant the former AS Monaco man did not travel to Germany with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad last weekend.

The final details for his move to the Middle East are being discussed as his five-year spell at Anfield nears its end.

Al Ittihad president is in London to seal Fabinho deal with Liverpool. Talks are at final stages but still some details to sort between clubs 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 Documents not ready yet — #LFC want to check it asap. Saudi club hope for deal done next week to avoid any last minute hijack. pic.twitter.com/9lf2k3NPn2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

READ MORE: Liverpool ready to make bid for ‘incredible’ midfielder; they want to get it done ASAP – report

It now appears to be only a matter of time before the 29-year-old’s move to Saudi is confirmed.

Although it’s a surprise to see the Brazilian leave the club when he still has three years remaining on his current deal supporters will be pleased with the fee we’re set to receive for the midfielder.

When we signed Fabinho in the summer of 2018 for £43.7m (Sky Sports) it didn’t take too long for him to become recognised as one of the world’s best deep-lying midfielders as he helped transform Klopp’s side.

His performances last term were slightly concerning, however, as he struggled for consistency and didn’t offer the immense protection to our backline which we had become so accustomed to.

So for the Brazilian to win it all at Anfield and for us to now almost break-even on his transfer fees is pretty good business for the club.

It’ll be sad to see him go but we wish him and his family all the best as our midfield rebuild continues.

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?