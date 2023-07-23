‘Very soon…’ – Romano drops significant late-night update on Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter late on Saturday night to post a significant update on Jordan Henderson’s pending transfer from Liverpool to Al Ettifaq.

The Reds captain is on the brink of ending his 12-year association with the club as a move to Saudi Arabia looms, with the first part of his medical done and the next stage set to be undertaken ‘very soon’.

Shortly after 9:30pm last night, the Italian journalist tweeted: “Jordan Henderson has completed first part of medical tests as new Al Ettifaq player on Friday. Second part wasn’t today; but very soon.

“Deal to be signed next week for £12m plus add-ons fee to Liverpool. Three year contract agreed two weeks ago. Here we go, confirmed.”

Henderson’s departure from Liverpool has felt inevitable for a few days now, and it now appears even closer to happening with Romano’s update on the various stages of the player’s medical with Al Ettifaq.

Nonetheless, it’ll still seem strange when the English club season begins and we’re witnessing the 33-year-old in a green shirt in Saudi Arabia rather than leading out the Reds at Anfield.

The upcoming campaign is set to be the first since 1997/98 in which neither Henderson nor his soon-to-be manager Steven Gerrard have played for LFC, a tribute to the longevity of both but also a sign of how difficult it’ll be to replace the outgoing club captain.

For Liverpool, the task now is to put the £12m from his impending sale (and the addition of his £140,000-per-week wages to the club’s budget) to smart use.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Jordan Henderson has completed first part of medical tests as new Al Ettifaq player on Friday. Second part wasn’t today; but very soon. 🔒🇸🇦 Deal to be signed next week for £12m plus add-ons fee to Liverpool. Three year contract agreed two weeks ago. Here we go, confirmed. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ziufYP0hyG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2023

