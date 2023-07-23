Romano: Liverpool ‘will be busy’ this summer; they ‘keep working on’ move for midfield enforcer

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool are continuing to work on trying to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, adding that the Reds ‘will be busy’ between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

The imminent departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have forced the Merseysiders’ hand when it comes to the need for at least one more midfield signing on top of the two they’ve already brought in since the end of last season.

The Saints’ Belgian youngster has been one of the foremost names among Anfield transfer targets in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp believed to be very keen on the 19-year-old but hoping the south coast outfit can be talked out of their £50m asking price.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano wrote: “Liverpool, they keep working on Romeo Lavia. Nothing is advanced in terms of bids or club to club negotiations – still, contacts are taking place with the player’s agents and they are trying to understand the final price tag.

“Southampton always wanted around £50m but Liverpool are hoping for a different fee. He’s not their only target, but he is a concrete one, and Liverpool are still there.

“Jurgen Klopp has hinted that things will happen before the end of the summer, and while it’s impossible to predict the exact number of signings, Liverpool will be busy for sure, it just depends on opportunities.”

Upon signing Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig three weeks ago, it felt as if the Reds’ summer transfer window was progressing nicely, with Alexis Mac Allister being snapped up in early June.

However, with no further additions since then and the Saudi Arabian curveball regarding Fabinho and Henderson, there’s now a sense of worry regarding the midfield just 21 days out from our opening fixture of the new Premier League season.

Klopp has offered encouragement by telling Liverpool’s official podcast that further transfer activity ‘will happen’ before the end of the summer, and it seems as if Lavia could be a part of that.

The tough-tackling midfield enforcer, who won 2.1 tackles per game in the Premier League last term (WhoScored), mightn’t yet cost £50m but will likely still set the Reds back a hefty fee if they can acquire him from Southampton.

We obviously don’t want to delve into the realms of panic buying, but the imminence of the new season should add a sense of urgency in the Anfield boardroom when it comes to addressing the club’s transfer needs.

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?