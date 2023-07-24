(Video) Darwin Nunez nets quickfire second half double for Liverpool against Greuther Furth

Darwin Nunez put Liverpool in a commanding position with two quickfire goals in the second half of today’s pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth.

Shortly after the home side equalised, the Uruguayan got on the end of a sublime through ball from Mo Salah and took one touch around the German side’s goalkeeper before dispatching to the net to put the Reds 2-1 in front.

A few minutes later the 24-year-old doubled his tally and LFC’s lead, with the Egyptian again providing the assist as he chipped the ball through for the onrushing Nunez to bear down on goal, cut onto his left foot and fire past Jonas Urbig.

Having also scored against Karlsruher last Wednesday, Nunez is in flying form during Liverpool’s pre-season, which bodes very well for the upcoming campaign!

You can see Nunez’s goals below, taken from LFC TV’s coverage of the game and shared via @LFC_Jota20 on Twitter: