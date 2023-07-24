(Video) Ben Doak will have fans excited after stunning solo run from halfway line

Ben Doak won’t be one in line to get an absolute abundance of games this coming term, though his enthusiasm from the right wing surely won’t have gone unnoticed amongst Liverpool’s coaching staff.

The young Scotsman embarked on an ambitious run from close to the halfway line, carrying possession into the box and beating his marker before firing an effort wide of goal.

He’ll have to count himself unfortunate on this occasion after arguably having done all the hard work in the leadup.

With a number of low-quality Europa League games on the horizon, however, not to mention domestic cup fixtures, we expect to be catching several more glimpses of the former Celtic prodigy in action in the near future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCTV: