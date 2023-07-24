Liverpool transfer target eagerly awaiting contact from Anfield; Reds set to move this week – report

According to reports from Belgium, one of Liverpool’s summer transfer targets is awaiting a call from Anfield regarding a potential switch to Merseyside.

La Derniere Heure claimed that Romeo Lavia is waiting for his agent to notify him of an offer from the Reds, who are expected to make a move for the Southampton midfielder this week.

It’s understood that the 19-year-old is eager to join Jurgen Klopp’s side as a replacement for Fabinho, who could complete his proposed move to Al-Ittihad in the coming days.

However, Liverpool aren’t yet prepared to meet the Saints’ £50m asking price for Lavia, with the Championship outfit keen to extract the highest possible value from their asset.

READ MORE: ‘Has a lot to offer’ – LFCTV pundit blown away by one Liverpool gem during Greuther Furth clash

READ MORE: ‘It’s too easy…’ – Ronnie Whelan unhappy with some Liverpool players during eight-goal frenzy

Ever since it emerged earlier in July that Fabinho and Jordan Henderson had offers from the Saudi Pro League, there’s been a heightened desire to pursue midfield transfer targets so that Klopp wouldn’t be left wanting in that area of the squad.

The various rumoured ins and outs have been heavily reported upon over the past week-and-a-half, but we could possibly fee a flurry of activity in the coming days whenever the first domino falls to trigger a chain reaction.

The Lavia links have been rumbling before last season even ended, but the double curveball over the current Liverpool midfielders has seemingly accelerated the Reds’ desire to get the Southampton gem to Anfield so that they’re not left short ahead of the new campaign.

This particular rumour has been bubbling under for some time, but it’s now beginning to feel as if it’ll come to the boil in the next few days.

There may well be an offer from LFC; it’s then a matter of whether the Saints will accept it. Once the two clubs agree on a price, that’d likely be the biggest hurdle cleared to smooth the pathway for the Belgian to become our third summer signing.

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?