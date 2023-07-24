6/1, 8/15: ‘Unbelievable’ & promising midfield duo the likeliest transfers Liverpool make

Liverpool know that their remaining business in the transfer market must be conducted quickly as their opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea looms ever closer.

The latest odds on potential signings before 4th September, according to Betfair, are as follows:

8/15 Romeo Lavia

11/2 Moises Caicedo

11/2 Nicolo Barella

6/1 Kalvin Phillips

6/1 Joshua Kimmich

9/1 Gabri Veiga

9/1 Conor Gallagher

There can be few doubts that fans would be disappointed were the Merseysiders to pull off a double deal for the two names at the top of that list.

The ‘unbelievable’ (as described by Chris Sutton on BT Sport’s broadcast, via The Chelsea Chronicle) Brighton midfielder does, however, appear most likely to trade the South Coast shoreline for the London metropolis, with Chelsea still in talks with the Seagulls over a possible transfer.

Lavia should, by contrast, be the more attainable of the two, though that transfer is hardly clearcut either in light of Southampton’s £50m asking price.

Once both potential transfer fees and wages are tallied up, it certainly amounts to a bold investment on our part ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Still, perhaps that is exactly what is required from the club and our recruitment team as we edge into a new era without two stalwarts in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

