Liverpool team news confirmed: £120k-p/w ace out of Furth clash as medical team takes action

Dominik Szoboszlai will now miss proceedings between Liverpool and SpVgg Greuther Furth this afternoon with the club taking precautions following a ‘minor knock in training’.

Football Insider’s David Lynch echoed a similar statement on Twitter, confirming prior reports that the Hungarian (on a reported £120,000-a-week, according to Capology) had rolled his ankle.

Dominik Szoboszlai misses out after rolling his ankle in training. Only a minor injury and the Hungarian largely left out as a precaution.https://t.co/2deqiOdvQ7 — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) July 24, 2023

As such, fans can expect to see the club’s big-money signing back on the pitch in no time, with an appearance potentially coming as soon as the upcoming meeting with Leicester City at the end of the week.

Alisson Becker returns to the starting-XI following a brief absence, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk partnered in the heart of the defence ahead of him.

Fellow new signing Alexis Mac Allister takes centre-stage instead of his Hungarian counterpart in the middle of the park, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp has turned the throttle up with his attacking selection in Germany, handing starts to Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and starlet Ben Doak.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Our line-up to face SpVgg Greuther Fürth 📋🔴 Dominik Szoboszlai misses out as a precaution after picking up a minor knock in training. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 24, 2023

