(Video) Luis Diaz brilliantly curls home Liverpool’s opening goal against Greuther Furth

Luis Diaz curled home a brilliant goal midway through the first half of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth to put the Reds 1-0 in front.

The opening exchanges were dominated by Jurgen Klopp’s team, with Ben Doak in particular terrorising the German side’s defence on a couple of occasions, and it came as no surprise when the Premier League giants broke the deadlock.

Taking possession 25 yards from goal, the Colombian evaded the close attention of three opponents as he surged into the penalty area before shifting the ball onto his right foot and curling it neatly past Jonas Urbig into the far corner of the net.

It was a sublime finish to give Liverpool a deserved lead after a commanding opening quarter of the game against the 2.Bundesliga side.

