(Video) Mo Salah equalises for Liverpool in rollercoaster pre-season friendly

Mo Salah scored a late equaliser for Liverpool during a rollercoaster pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth.

The Reds led 3-1 after an hour but later fell 4-3 behind before the Egyptian netted in the closing stages to ensure a share of the spoils.

Having set up two goals for Darwin Nunez earlier in the game, the Uruguayan this time turned provider for the 31-year-old, crossing into the Furth penalty area for our number 11 to finish from inside the six-yard box.

It capped the final twist in a madcap second half which swung one way and then the next, with the two teams eventually playing out an eight-goal thriller in Germany.

You can see Salah’s goal below, taken from LFC TV’s match coverage and shared on Twitter by @Bnardo20S: