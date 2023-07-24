(Video) Mo Salah equalises for Liverpool in rollercoaster pre-season friendly

Mo Salah scored a late equaliser for Liverpool during a rollercoaster pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth.
The Reds led 3-1 after an hour but later fell 4-3 behind before the Egyptian netted in the closing stages to ensure a share of the spoils.
Having set up two goals for Darwin Nunez earlier in the game, the Uruguayan this time turned provider for the 31-year-old, crossing into the Furth penalty area for our number 11 to finish from inside the six-yard box.
It capped the final twist in a madcap second half which swung one way and then the next, with the two teams eventually playing out an eight-goal thriller in Germany.
You can see Salah’s goal below, taken from LFC TV’s match coverage and shared on Twitter by @Bnardo20S:
Mohamed Salah GOAL vs Greuther Fürth | Liverpool 4-4 Greuther Fürth pic.twitter.com/DlOmAXerc7
— B’nardo²⁰ (@Bnardo20S) July 24, 2023
Need hell of a lot better defenders than what I saw in second half. Man city & co would bloody slaughter us!!!!
Full of optimism, aren’t you!!!!????