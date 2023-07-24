(Video) Darwin Nunez left one Furth player bamboozled for his second goal this afternoon

Darwin Nunez left one Greuther Furth player bamzoobled with a neat piece of skill in the build-up to his second goal for Liverpool this afternoon.
Shortly after the Uruguayan had put the Reds 2-1 ahead early in the second half, he doubled his tally for the game in style.
Mo Salah provided the assist as he chipped the ball through for the onrushing 24-year-old to bear down on goal, cut onto his left foot delightfully past a Furth defender and fire past Jonas Urbig.
It was a fantastic finish by Nunez for his third goal of Liverpool’s pre-season.
You can see a clip of the goal below, via @LFC on Twitter:
Lovely skill from Darwin before a composed finish 🫶 pic.twitter.com/cEm0omjMNw
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 24, 2023