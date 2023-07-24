Premier League duo among multiple clubs vying to snap up ex-Liverpool ace who Henderson adores

Two Premier League clubs are reportedly among several prospective suitors for one player who departed Liverpool this year.

Sky Sports Premier League tweeted on Monday morning: “Aston Villa and Brentford are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. It is also understood that he has offers from the MLS and Turkey, as well as interest from Saudi Arabia.”

In a follow-up report, Birmingham Live stated that the 29-year-old – who’s currently a free agent after running down his contract at Anfield – would prefer to remain in England rather than moving overseas.

Although he never quite rediscovered the heights of his first season at Liverpool upon returning from a year-long knee injury towards the backend of 2018/19, it seems clear that Ox could still offer plenty in English football.

Villa and Brentford are two ambitious outfits who finished in the top half of the Premier League last term, with the former even qualifying for Europe under Unai Emery.

The midfielder made a massive impression on former Reds teammate Jordan Henderson, who wrote in his programme notes ahead of one match towards the end of 2022/23 (via Birmingham Live): “I want to make this point because I think it is critical that people outside our intimate work environment understand it: Ox is currently in the shape of his life and whoever gets him next has won the lottery.”

Injury problems continued to frustrate the 29-year-old last season as he was restricted to only four starts and 335 minutes of action in the top flight (WhoScored), so it’s understandable why he and the club perhaps felt that the time was right to go their separate ways.

However, with so many clubs seemingly in for the ex-Arsenal man, he could still make a big impact in the Premier League if he gets a move to either Villa and Brentford and can enjoy better luck on the fitness front – something that he deserves after so much frustration in that regard in recent years.

Aston Villa and Brentford are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 🤔 It is also understood that he has offers from the MLS and Turkey, as well as interest from Saudi Arabia 💰 pic.twitter.com/Q95GE27Jb3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 24, 2023

