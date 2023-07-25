Fabio Carvalho makes interesting Jurgen Klopp admission following Liverpool loan exit

Fabio Carvalho has revealed that he and Jurgen Klopp hadn’t spoken much prior to the youngster’s loan exit from Liverpool last month.

The 20-year-old will spend the upcoming campaign at RB Leipzig as he seeks regular game-time, having been largely frustrated on that front at Anfield last season, playing just eight minutes in the Premier League following the World Cup break (Transfermarkt).

As per The Athletic, the player has said that the manager hadn’t given him any words of advice prior to departing for Germany, although he didn’t view that as a negative.

Carvalho stated of Klopp: “I don’t really speak to him, so he didn’t give me any advice. I have to just learn as I go and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I feel like that’s better anyway, for me to mature as a person and as a player.”

It’s surprising to hear Carvalho saying that he doesn’t speak much with Klopp, for you’d imagine that players would be in regular dialogue with their manager, even if they’re not an integral member of the first team.

Despite the youngster rarely featuring last season and discussions over a possible loan exit in January, his application on the training ground didn’t waver, something for which his boss praised him publicly (The Athletic).

His move to Leipzig presents him with an opportunity to hear a fresh voice in Marco Rose, who hopefully will give the 20-year-old the game-time he’s been lacking at Liverpool and enable the attacker to develop as a player at senior level.

Even though Carvalho had fallen to the periphery at Anfield, it was telling that the Reds didn’t want to lose him permanently amid interest in a full transfer last month, which suggests that they see him as a valuable long-term presence.

Moving to Germany has taken the youngster out of his comfort zone, and ideally he’ll return to Merseyside next year all the better for the experience and fully ready to make his mark at his parent club.

