David Ornstein: Fabinho transfer exit ‘in jeopardy; his dogs aren’t the reason

Fabinho’s transfer exit to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad is now reportedly ‘in jeopardy’.

David Ornstein dropped the seismic update on the Brazil international’s future on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon amid delays in finalising the deal.

🚨 Fabinho transfer to Al-Ittihad in jeopardy. Talks ongoing + all parties committed to deal. But there is a delay & 29yo to resume #LFC training on Weds, unless breakthrough made beforehand. Absolutely nothing to do with his dogs @TheAthleticFC #Alittihad https://t.co/NSORxqEaph — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 25, 2023

Despite interesting rumours to the contrary, however, the reasoning for the delay has nothing to do with the midfielder’s two French bulldogs contravening Saudi laws on dangerous dogs.

With Jordan Henderson set to link up with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in the coming days, one might imagine, this leaves Liverpool in a most interesting situation.

Given that Romeo Lavia had been heavily admired by our recruitment team, with the goal being to bed the Belgian into the side under the tutelage of the 29-year-old, Fabinho remaining could solve one huge problem for us ahead of the start of the season proper.

With only one midfielder needing to be replaced in our former Sunderland star, our task in the window suddenly becomes far less challenging to solve, not to mention far more clearcut when it comes to identifying a suitable holding midfielder addition.

