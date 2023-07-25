(Video) Jordan Henderson spotted filming club video on Anfield pitch ahead of Saudi switch

Jordan Henderson has already said his goodbyes to his Liverpool teammates and now appears to be readying his final message to the fanbase ahead of a switch to Saudi Arabia.

The England international was spotted apparently filming what appears to be a farewell message on the Anfield pitch, as shared on Twitter by @FPLJL_.

The nature of the 33-year-old’s impending exit will no doubt leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many a supporter, though we’re no doubt grateful for all he’s managed to achieve in a trophy-laden 12-year spell at L4.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @DaveOCKOP & @FPLJL_: