James Pearce issues Szoboszlai injury update ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Singapore

James Pearce has issued an injury update on Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Singapore as their pre-season programme continues.

The Hungarian missed the 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth on Monday, having been omitted due to a minor ankle problem.

However, as reported by Pearce for The Athletic, the 22-year-old is expected to be fit for the Reds’ next portion of their pre-season plans and ready to travel with the squad to the Far East on Thursday.

Liverpool fans may have been rolling their eyes in frustration upon hearing of the knock that Szoboszlai picked up in training over the weekend, thinking ‘here we go again’ after seeing other Reds players over the years succumb to a spate of injuries.

However, Jurgen Klopp had said that the £60m summer signing could’ve played yesterday but opted not to risk him for a friendly clash (The Athletic), which was a sensible decision from the manager and indicated that the ankle problem wasn’t too severe.

The Hungary playmaker showed some positive signs during his first game for LFC in last week’s pre-season win over Karlsruher, standing out for his impressive long-range passing in the 4-2 victory.

Liverpool’s next game against Leicester is still five days away, so that should give Szoboszlai time enough to let his ankle heal fully and be primed to continue his adaptation to the team following on from his arrival at the club at the start of this month.

