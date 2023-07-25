(Video) Keyrol Figueroa scores top-corner thunderbolt for Liverpool under-18s in SuperCupNI

Keyrol Figueroa lit up Liverpool under-18s’ opening SuperCupNI match against Valencia with an outstanding goal in the young Reds’ 1-1 draw.

A through ball from midfield found its way to the 16-year-old, who let it run past him and took one touch to set himself before unleashing an unstoppable rocket of a shot from 25 yards past opposition goalkeeper Raul Jimenez, who could only raise his arms for posterity.

That goal had given Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side the lead before they were pegged back through Joaquim Utges, with the teams eventually sharing the spoils in Ballymena.

Liverpool’s next match in the group is against their Manchester United counterparts on Wednesday night in Coleraine, and another thunderbolt of a goal from the USA under-17 international would certainly be a pleasant sight in that game!

You can see Figueroa’s stunning goal below, via @LewisBower2021 on Twitter: