Offer imminent: Liverpool set to make their move for midfield target; personal terms are agreed

Liverpool are reportedly set to submit a formal offer for Romeo Lavia in the coming days, with personal terms being agreed on a potential move to Anfield for the Southampton midfielder.

Shortly after Florian Plettenberg tweeted on Tuesday morning that the Reds are now firm favourites to land the 19-year-old, another European journalist in Sacha Tavolieri took to Twitter with a more comprehensive update on the prospective transfer.

The Belgian reporter stated: “#LiverpoolFC finally starts the talks with #Southampton for Romeo Lavia! Belgian midfielder’s side just agreed on personal terms. These days, Romeo Lavia was waiting for the green light of #LFC Board and was a little annoyed that it was dragging… It moved now!

“First official bid to be sent soon by the Reds. I understand Reds wants to start with an offer close to 35M£… Wait&See.”

With personal terms agreed, and both Lavia and Klopp keen on the transfer going through, it now looks like a matter of just settling a price between the two clubs involved.

If Liverpool go with an opening offer of £35m, as Tavolieri has claimed, there’s a strong chance it could be swiftly rejected by Southampton, who reportedly want £50m for the midfielder.

It’s understandable that the Reds might see that price as excessive for a player who’s only had one season of regular senior football (Transfermarkt), so they could hope to possibly meet somewhere in the middle and throw in some sweeteners to persuade the Saints to sell.

While it’s crucial that LFC don’t allow themselves to be drawn into paying over the odds for Lavia, they’ll also be keen to try and get a deal done quickly, with two of their five pre-season games already played and their Premier League campaign kicking off in just 19 days’ time.

The Belgian teenager has been linked with Liverpool for several months, but it’s now looking as if the transfer might finally be close to materialising. It’s over to the two clubs to strike a deal which’d satisfy them both.

