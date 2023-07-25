Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool transfer happening ‘very soon’ as Henderson films goodbye video

Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool exit is set to occur imminently if various reports are to be believed.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano pitched in on the matter on Twitter, informing fans that the Reds’ skipper will be the next in line to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq ‘very soon’.

After Moussa Dembélé as free agent from OL, Saudi side Al Ettifaq have just completed also Jack Hendry deal with Club Brugge 🟢🇸🇦 Medical done, paperwork signed for both Hendry and Dembélé — joining Steven Gerrard’s team. Next one: Jordan Henderson, coming very soon. pic.twitter.com/m4iWsHqaQq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

It would certainly seem highly unlikely that the move will be derailed at this late stage, even with the surprise developments around Fabinho’s own transfer, given that the former Sunderland man appears to have already filmed his goodbye video for the supporters.

With only £13m set to fill Liverpool’s coffers and one of the most important figures in the Jurgen Klopp regime departing an already depleted midfield, difficult questions will be asked of Jorg Schmadtke and our recruitment team.

Replacing a specialist No.6 like our Brazil international is challenging enough, but we may not have the desired answers when it comes to restoring the level of leadership and experience set to be lost ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s fair to point out, of course, that we’re hardly short of leaders in the dressing room, and we’d expect the likes of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold (all part of the club’s leadership group) to step up in Henderson’s absence.

How successful they are in that endeavour remains to be seen.

