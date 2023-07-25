Belgian journalist: Southampton make ‘counter-offer’ to Liverpool after £37m Lavia bid rejected

Sacha Tavolieri has reported of a ‘counter-offer’ made by Southampton to Liverpool for Romeo Lavia after the Reds’ opening gambit was turned down.

As reported by The Athletic earlier today, the Merseysiders’ first bid of £37m has been rejected by the south coast outfit, who are holding out for £50m, but it seems that the two clubs could be ‘open’ to finding ‘the right deal’.

The Belgian journalist tweeted: “We told you this morning that as official bid was expected soon… I understand now that a 1st bid has been sent as per @David_Ornstein around 35M£ but with a counter-offer made today by #SouthamptonFC board of directors.

“#LiverpoolFC wants to close the deal around 40M£ but #SaintsFC wants more but conversations are really open as the aim’s to find the right deal. Wait & See.”

Although Tavolieri didn’t elaborate on the details of Southampton’s ‘counter-offer’, his note that ‘conversations are really open’ hints that the Saints would be happy to discuss a potential deal with Liverpool and meet somewhere in the middle of the two clubs’ respective valuations.

Whether the Reds will be able to persuade the Championship side with an improved offer of £40m – as the journalist suggested -, remains to be seen, but it does look as if there may be wriggle room to negotiate a price which’d satisfy all parties.

Lavia is happy to make the move (Florian Plettenberg), and personal terms won’t be a problem (The Athletic), so at this juncture it seems to be all about the fee and its potential composition.

Liverpool now appear to be intent on trying to get the player in order to offset the prospective loss of Fabinho, so we wait with bated breath to see if they’ll go back to Southampton soon with an improved offer, and whether their second bid could tempt the Saints into at least negotiating on a possible deal.

