Liverpool player heard barking orders during Monday’s friendly may have offered captaincy hint

One Liverpool player may have offered a hint during Monday’s pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth as to who will replace Jordan Henderson as club captain.

The skipper looks set to finalise his move to Al Ettifaq this week, which’d leave the armband up for grabs at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk led out Jurgen Klopp’s team for the behind-closed-doors clash yesterday, with the absence of fans (apart from a handful of observers) ensuring that players and management could be audibly heard throughout the contest.

The Liverpool Echo compiled a series of moments which viewers may have missed from the 4-4 draw, drawing attention to the ‘bellowing instructions’ of the Dutchman which were ‘frequently picked up by the few television cameras’ present.

It was added that the 32-year-old had staked ‘a fair claim for his shot at claiming the armband’ if, as expected, Henderson completes his transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Although a return to the COVID-era setting of football behind closed doors is something we don’t want to witness on a prolonged basis ever again, it does offer a rare opportunity for spectators to hear the communication of players and coaching staff during a match.

It doesn’t come as any great surprise that Van Dijk, who’s made nearly 500 senior club career appearances (Transfermarkt) and captains his country, was someone who took it upon himself to talk his Liverpool teammates through yesterday’s game in Germany.

The Dutchman has often led by example from centre-back throughout his time at Anfield, even if it was Henderson or James Milner wearing the armband, and he appears to be a natural successor to the Reds’ number 14 in that respect.

Other candidates have been suggested of late, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Alisson, so we’ll just have to wait for Klopp to decide upon who’ll assume the role of first-choice skipper.

All of those could be decent suggestions, but the manner in which Van Dijk was heard barking orders at his teammates against Greuther Furth would hint at him being the frontrunner to be officially named as Liverpool’s next club captain.

