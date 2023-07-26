10 crucial fixtures which could shape Liverpool’s 2023/24 Premier League season

The wait is almost over for fans of Liverpool and the 19 other Premier League clubs for the 2023/24 top-flight season to begin.

Teams are currently in the thick of pre-season and trying to make the most of the final few weeks of the transfer window to bolster their squads as best as possible ahead of the new campaign.

Ahead of the big kick-off, supporters will have pencilled in some crucial dates which could make or break their side’s hopes of achieving their objectives for the season.

Here are 10 of Liverpool's standout fixtures in the 2023/24 Premier League.

13 August – Chelsea (A)

Klopp’s men begin with a trip to Stamford Bridge in two-and-a-half weeks’ time, taking on a Chelsea side who could be a much different beast this season under Mauricio Pochettino after a wretched 2022/23 campaign.

The Reds haven’t lost any of their last five league visits to the southwest London venue and have been beaten just once there in the Premier League since the end of 2013.

27 August – Newcastle (A)

Two weeks later, Liverpool travel to a Newcastle side who pipped them for the fourth and final Champions League berth last term.

A third successive victory on Tyneside for the Reds could lay down an early marker against a team with whom they could be battling to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

25 November – Man City (A)

This has often been a potential title decider in recent years, and Liverpool fans will be hoping it’s the same again in November by the time this game comes around.

The Reds’ most recent league win at the Etihad Stadium was way back in 2015, so they’ll feel that they’re due three points there by now!

17 December – Man United (H)

Liverpool will forever have fond memories of this fixture from last season when the smashed their arch-rivals 7-0 at Anfield.

Klopp’s team haven’t lost at home to the Red Devils since January 2016, a record they’ll be hoping to preserve as an early Christmas present in this festive clash.

26 December – Burnley (A)

Boxing Day brings a trip to Turf Moor as the Reds take on a Burnley side who romped to the Championship crown last season.

It promises to be a tricky clash against Vincent Kompany’s side, although it gives Liverpool the chance to settle a score against the man whose goal against Leicester in 2019 killed Premier League title dreams on Merseyside.

3 February – Arsenal (H)

Arsenal ended a series of heavy Anfield defeats when they visited last April but still threw away a two-goal lead in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

It’ll likely be another closely-fought game between the two teams, with Liverpool potentially missing Mo Salah if Egypt go deep into the Africa Cup of Nations.

9 March – Man City (H)

Seconds out, round two!

Could this meeting of two massive clubs have a significant bearing on the destination of the Premier League title next season?

Liverpool fans would dearly love a repeat of City’s last visit to Anfield, a 1-0 home win thanks to Mo Salah’s second half settler.

16 March – Everton (A)

This could potentially be a last-ever Goodison Park derby, depending on when Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium opens.

Liverpool haven’t lose away to their closest rivals since 2010 but have drawn on nine of their previous 11 visits. A similar result could be damaging to whatever the Reds’ prospects are by that stage of the season.

6 April – Man United (A)

Klopp’s team will be hoping to avenge last August’s defeat at Old Trafford when they go there in early April, which’ll no doubt a crunch time of the campaign for both teams.

An away win could give Liverpool’s ambitions a massive boost or dent United’s significantly, possibly even both at once depending on the two teams’ standing in the table by the time this fixture comes around.

19 May – Wolves (H)

For the third time in six seasons, Liverpool end their Premier League campaign against Wolves at Anfield.

On the last two occasions that it happened, the Reds went into the match hoping to win the title, only for victory to count for nothing as they came up one point short to Man City.

Will it be third time lucky in May 2024?

