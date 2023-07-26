(Video) Sky journo says Chelsea ‘are keen’ on ‘very talented’ player after Liverpool transfer bid

Liverpool mightn’t just have to contend with Southampton in their attempts to sign Romeo Lavia, judging by a claim from one Sky Sports reporter.

Dharmesh Sheth was speaking on the broadcaster’s Transfer Show when he stated that Chelsea are also keen on the Belgium midfielder, for whom the Reds had a £37m offer turned down but are expected to launch a second bid (The Athletic).

The Saints have set a £50m asking price for the 19-year-old (The Athletic), although that could possibly be reached in a ‘package’ which contains an initial payment for slightly less than that amount.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Sheth stated: “One source has also told us at Sky Sports News that Chelsea are keen on Lavia as well. They’re just keeping an eye on his situation. Southampton, though, they want big money for him. He’s still got four years left on his contract.”

Liverpool will need to be wary of the Blues’ reported interest in the player, but with one bid already submitted and another likely to be sent the Saints’ way, it’s the team from Merseyside who currently appear to be in the box seat in this transfer race.

You can see the clip of Sheth’s comments from The Transfer Show below, shared via @footballdaily on Twitter: