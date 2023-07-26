(Video) Jordan Henderson trains with Al Ettifaq for the first time after Liverpool exit

The footage that Liverpool fans wouldn’t have wanted to see has emerged this afternoon – Jordan Henderson training in the colours of a different club.

The 33-year-old has flown out to Croatia to team up with Al Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro League outfit who are training in the European country as they continue their pre-season preparations under Steven Gerrard.

The midfielder has brought an end to his 12-year association with the Reds, having captained them to several major trophies, most notably the Champions League triumph in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.

While Henderson’s exit to Saudi Arabia has drawn some criticism, he leaves Liverpool having represented the club with tremendous honour and dignity throughout his time at Anfield.

Thanks for the memories, captain!

You can see the clip of Henderson training with Al Ettifaq below, via @BrSaudita on Twitter: