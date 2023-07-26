Liverpool’s best moments of 2022/23

Last season was, to put politely, a mixed bag for Liverpool as they fell short of all competition despite almost winning the lot during the 2021/22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men failed to qualify for the Champions League and left the domestic cup competitions with a whimper.

However, the Reds gave their fans some incredible moments to enjoy amid their frustration and inconsistency, which could offer hope that they’ll be back to their brilliant best next season.

Here is a look at Liverpool's best moments in 2022/23.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0

Besides lifting trophies, there’s nothing better than getting one over on your rivals, especially when you achieve it in such an incredible manner. Manchester United arrived at Anfield with their spirits high, but they went home with their tails wedged between their legs.

The Reds expertly managed to execute a second-half demolition job, giving them an impressive 7-0 victory. While their triumph didn’t lead to any silverware, the memories that Liverpool fans hold from this game will be cherished forever.

Victory during the curtain raiser

In a season packed with false dawns, this was one of the biggest. The Community Shield was a chance for the Reds to get an early trophy without the extra pressure of making it to a major cup final. However, the trophy also matters when you put it in your cabinet.

Liverpool continued on from their brilliant 2021/22 by putting on a great show against Premier League champions Manchester City. The late header by Darwin Nunez, paired with a miss from Erling Haaland, added extra satisfaction for Liverpool fans.

Derby excitement in February

With no Sadio Mane or Divock Origi, Liverpool continued finding creative ways to crush their neighbors at Anfield. Liverpool were coming off the back one of their worst performances of their season in their 3-0 defeat by Wolves, which gave Everton hope that their golden moment would come, but they ended up disappointed.

Mo Salah opened Liverpool’s scoring surge before half-time and their new signing Cody Gakpo was ready to take the game a step further as he doubled the lead. That gave Reds fans a much-needed boost in morale at a time when they needed it the most.

An emotional farewell

While Liverpool managed to produce one of the best away performances last season against Leicester, the traveling fans got the chance to say goodbye to a legend in Bobby Firmino.

The echoes of ‘Si Senor’ were clearly heard across the King Power Stadium for about 20 minutes, only for Trent Alexander-Arnold to interrupt with his stunning free-kick in the second half.

That created a poignant moment towards the end of the match when Firmino’s teammates pushed him toward the away support as they celebrated one of his last moments with the squad.

Bragging rights against Manchester City

While it was ultimately a historic season for Manchester City, the Reds managed to hold Pep Guardiola’s men at bay with their hard-earned 1-0 win at Anfield.

The home fans may have had little hope heading to the mid-October meeting against the champions as Liverpool struggled for form, but Salah managed to grab the headlines with his composed finish which sealed the three points.

Salah’s record-breaking hat-trick against Rangers

In one of Liverpool’s better performances in the 2022/23 season, the Reds inflicted heavy damage against Rangers at Ibrox.

Jurgen Klopp’s team went behind early in the game courtesy of Scott Arfield’s strike, which prompted pandemonium inside the stadium.

However, the visitors responded quickly as Salah inspired an emphatic turnaround after coming from the bench, helping his team toward qualification for the knockout rounds with the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

Firmino and Nunez also got on the scoresheet and Harvey Elliot netted his first goal in the Champions League late on, in what he describes as one of the best moments of his career.

Liverpool thrash Bournemouth 9-0

Like many other great moments for the Reds, Liverpool’s triumph over Bournemouth came at a time when there were lots of doubts over whether the team had what it takes to enjoy a successful season. That was after failing to win their first three matches and falling behind their rivals in their bid to compete for the league title.

Against everyone’s expectations, Liverpool managed to record the joint-biggest winning margin in Premier League history with their incredible 9-0 victory. Indeed, Klopp’s men almost added a tenth goal towards the end, but referee Stuart Attwell denied the Reds a penalty and spared Bournemouth more punishment.

Diogo Jota breaks his duck as Liverpool hit six

The Reds finally found their rhythm towards the end of the season, recording seven consecutive wins. Diogo Jota managed to end his 372-day goal hiatus with a second-half brace in a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds as Liverpool set themselves up for an unexpected top-four charge.

Their manager described it as the season’s best moment, as Trent Alexander-Arnold began relishing his newly-found hybrid role.

