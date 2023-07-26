Romano shares what he’s been ‘told’ about Fabinho transfer; explains ‘key point’ to be determined

Fabrizio Romano has said that Fabinho’s transfer from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad is ‘absolutely still on’, despite the deal seemingly stagnating in recent days.

Following some reports that the move could be scuppered due to issues over whether his dogs would be allowed into Saudi Arabia, which were later dismissed, it emerged that the hold-up is due to delays in the process rather than anything canine-related (The Athletic).

The Italian transfer reporter appeared to back up that report in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, pointing out that the deal can’t go through until the necessary documentation is verified.

Romano outlined: “I’m told this deal is absolutely still on, but it was never ‘done’. Verbally it is very advanced, Al Ittihad are still preparing documents and there can’t be any green light without contracts check.

“That’s the key point now, checking all the documents and details of the deal, including payment terms. But the deal, as of now, remains on. Bayern Munich also called last week to be informed on the Fabinho deal in case it collapses.”

From Romano’s update, it seems as if Fabinho is still likely to leave and that it’s just a matter of the relevant documents being sorted.

However, with the 29-year-old due to resume training with Liverpool today after not partaking in the pre-season training camp in Germany (The Athletic), he may be preparing for the possibility of the Saudi deal collapsing and him remaining a Reds player for at least another few months.

Amid the ongoing pursuit of Romeo Lavia, it’s not implausible that the Reds could yet have both the Brazil international and the Southampton teenager as part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the upcoming campaign, which many would’ve envisaged as the ideal scenario at the start of the summer.

However, the Anfield hierarchy will also be fully prepared for the possibility of Fabinho’s departure, hence why they’ve now made their move for the Belgian youngster from St Mary’s.

Over the next few days, it should become clearer as to whether one, both or neither are pulling on a red shirt once the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion.

