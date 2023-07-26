‘Liverpool are prepared to…’ – Romano drops Wednesday morning update on Romeo Lavia

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are ‘prepared’ to make a second approach for Romeo Lavia after their initial offer was turned down.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the Saints had rejected a £37m bid for the 19-year-old, for whom they want £50m.

The Italian has taken to Twitter this morning to share his latest update on this red-hot transfer rumour, stating: “Liverpool are prepared to return with new approach to Southampton for Roméo Lavia.

“Saints made clear they want £50m package after initial contact on Tuesday, talks on player side taking place for weeks. No issues on personal terms. Lavia, open to joining Liverpool.”

READ MORE: ‘I know Liverpool are interested’ – Agent of 18y/o who scored twice in 10-0 win expecting Reds offer

READ MORE: Romano shares what he’s been ‘told’ about Fabinho transfer; explains ‘key point’ to be determined

With Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri also tweeting in recent hours that the Reds are likely to go back with an ‘improved bid’ for Lavia, it seems inevitable that a second offer will be tabled by Liverpool in the coming days.

There have been claims of Southampton possibly doing business for around £40m, the value of the player’s buyback clause inserted by Manchester City when they sold him to the Saints last year, so the Merseysiders may try for roughly that amount rather than going straight for the £50m mark.

The 19-year-old’s willingness to make the move indicates that the biggest hurdle to the transfer going through is the fee, and once that gets sorted between the two clubs, there should then be a relatively clear path towards the deal being done.

We probably won’t be waiting too long for Liverpool to present their second offer to the south coast outfit. All eyes will be transfixed on the composition of that bid and, crucially, how Russell Martin’s side respond to it.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Liverpool are prepared to return with new approach to Southampton for Roméo Lavia. Saints made clear they want £50m package after initial contact on Tuesday, talks on player side taking place for weeks 🔴🇧🇪 No issues on personal terms. Lavia, open to joining Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/vaLtdKjave — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones