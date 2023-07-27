Fabinho left out of Liverpool squad heading to Asia; Saudi switch is now just a matter of time – The Athletic

Liverpool have left Fabinho out of their squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

The Brazil international was the subject of a £40m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad recently and although there were some suggestions that the deal is in jeopardy it’s believed that all parties involved remain eager to get a deal over the line.

The 29-year-old still has three years remaining on his current deal with the Reds so it’s a surprise to see him on the verge of leaving the club.

Fabinho is yet to feature for Liverpool in pre-season after also being omitted from the Reds’ trip to Germany recently where they faced Karlsruher and Greuther Furth in friendlies.

It appears that he’s already played his last game for the club with the finances on offer in the Middle East attracting another big name away from European football.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are set to jet off to Singapore on Thursday where they’ll play both Leicester City and Bayern Munich before returning to England to face German outfit Darmstadt at Deepdale – the home of Preston North End.

Since joining from Monaco in 2018 our No. 3 has become recognised as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the world.

He’s won every major trophy available during his time at L4 but after he struggled for consistency last term and with him approaching 30 years of age some supporters will be impressed that we’re set to receive £40m for his services.

