The one thing Jordan Henderson made sure of before making Saudi switch

Jordan Henderson confirmed yesterday that his 12-year stint as a Liverpool player has came to an end with an emotional video uploaded to his Instagram page.

The 33-year-old has decided to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq where he’ll earn £700,000 per week and it’s believed that the former Sunderland man sought clarity on his England future before moving to Middle East, that’s according to The Athletic.

The 77-cap midfielder may have decided to stay put at Anfield had Gareth Southgate not gave the former Reds skipper assurances that his Three Lions career would continue despite his move to the Gulf nation.

Henderson still had two years remaining on his Liverpool deal so to see him leave the club is a huge surprise – even if his game time may have been limited this season.

He’s someone who demands the best from himself and those around him and Klopp’s squad has lost a lot of experience with both him and James Milner departing.

Fabinho is also being strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but The Athletic are reporting that the Brazil international’s move may now be in jeopardy.

It’s fair to say that our midfield is already looking a lot different to how it did last term and we can expect more incomings (and outgoings) before the new campaign begins on August 13.

