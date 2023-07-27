Journo now expects Liverpool’s move for PL midfielder to ‘accelerate’ as ‘interesting’ admission is made

Liverpool’s move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia could ‘accelerate now’ as Jurgen Klopp continues to rebuild his engine room.

That’s according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook who believes a second bid for the 19-year-old is expected from the Reds very soon.

Despite the Saints’ relegation to the Championship last term the Belgium international impressed in the middle of the park with his ability on the ball and his energy off it – that has led Liverpool to make their move for his services.

“We’re expecting an improved offer, of course their initial bid of £35m + add-ons was rejected,” Crook told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room).

“We know Southampton’s valuation is nearer £50m, which is a lot of money to pay for a young player who is effectively a Championship player now, I think we all know he’s got Premier League pedigree.

“But, obviously the interesting element here is that if he stays at Southampton, in a year’s time there is the option for him to be brought back by Manchester City for £40m.

“So, that’s the minimum that they want with the add-ons to get it nearer £50m.

“The player is keen to make the move and go and join Jurgen Klopp.

“He played in a friendly for Southampton last [Tuesday] night, but I think this one could well accelerate now and it’s another example of Jurgen Klopp rebuilding that midfield.”

We’ve made two signings so far this summer in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but four midfielders have already left the club – including experienced players James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

More new faces are therefore needed and although Lavia may only be a teenager he’s already showing he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

There are other names being linked with a move to Anfield such as Sofyan Amrabat and Joao Palhinha but it’s clear that the Southampton No. 45 is our main target.

With Manchester City having the option to sign him for £40m next summer and Arsenal also credited with interest we may need to match the Saints’ asking price sooner rather than later.

