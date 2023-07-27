Saudi set to affect Klopp’s transfer plans once again with Liverpool-linked midfielder ‘closing in’ on Al Hilal move – Romano

Jurgen Klopp is still seeking to further strengthen his midfield this summer as Liverpool aim to compete on all four fronts again next term.

Despite having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai the Reds have seen James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and captain Jordan Henderson leave the club during the current window.

That means our German tactician has a number of midfielders on his shortlist, one of them being PSG’s Marco Verratti (L’Equipe), but it appears he can now focus on other targets with the Italy international now closing in on a move to Saudi outfit Al Hilal, that’s according to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Verratti to Al Hilal, deal at advanced stages! Saudi club now closing in on agreement with PSG for the Italian midfielder 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #AlHilal Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon. Here we go soon — if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/ninO5Loyo1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

Klopp and Co. usually target much younger players but the 30-year-old would’ve brought a lot of quality and experience to our engine room.

He’s reportedly ‘unsettled’ at Parc Des Princes and considering his future in the French capital.

Having already seen Henderson leave the club for the Middle East and with Fabinho close to joining Al-Ittihad the Saudi Pro League are once again affecting our transfer plans.

It must be admitted, however, that Romeo Lavia looks likely to be the next player heading to L4 this summer with The Athletic reporting yesterday that Liverpool are readying a second offer for the talented Saints star.

It’ll be interesting to see what further business we can complete this summer as we look to get back to our world-class best next term.

