‘Open to the step’ – ‘Outstanding’ Liverpool-linked midfielder’s agent admits player wants move this summer

Sofyan Amrabat’s agent has admitted that there are a ‘few clubs’ interested in the Morocco international this summer and that the player is ‘open’ to leaving Fiorentina.

The 26-year-old burst onto the scene during the World Cup in December with his quality and energy in the middle of the park helping the Atlas Lions reach the semi-finals of the tournament before losing to eventual runners-up France.

The former Feyenoord man, who Joe Cole has previously described as ‘outstanding’ (via Liverpool Echo), has been linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer as the German tactician seeks to rebuild his midfield and the player’s agent has insisted a move is very much on the cards.

“Quite a few clubs are interested in Sofyan,” his agent Mahmoud El Boustati told VoetbalPrimeur (via Liverpool World). “It is now a matter of making the right choice. He is still just a Fiorentina player and he reported to Fiorentina on Monday.

“If something interesting comes up, Sofyan is open to the step, Fiorentina are too. There are two, three clubs that he is open to.”

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer but with Jordan Henderson becoming the fourth midfielder to leave the club this summer following his move to the Saudi Pro League Klopp urgently needs more reinforcements.

Romeo Lavia appears to be the main transfer target at the moment with the Reds readying a second offer for the Southampton youngster but another new face in the middle of the park is also needed.

Amrabat would bring the energy and dynamism to our midfield which many people believe has been lacking since Gini Wijnaldum’s move to PSG two years ago.

The engine room let us down last term and the inconsistent performances from many of our midfielders meant that we missed out on a top four finish.

It’s therefore no surprise that strengthening that area of the pitch is our priority this summer and it looks like Fiorentina would be open to selling their No. 34 if the right offer is received.

