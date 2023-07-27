Liverpool ready to submit €50m offer for ex-Chelsea defender who only left PL last summer – report

Liverpool are ready to submit a second bid worth €50m for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen after recently seeing a €30m offer immediately turned down by the La Liga giants, that’s according to Spanish outlet Nacional (via Football 365).

The Denmark international only moved to Camp Nou last summer following the expiry of his Chelsea contract.

During his time at Stamford Bridge the 27-year-old helped the Blues win the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Although Jurgen Klopp is desperate to further strengthen his options in midfield the German tactician is also eager to add reinforcements in defence with Joel Matip entering the final 12 months of his current deal and Joe Gomez struggling for form last term.

Ibou Konate is currently the preferred option alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre half but Christensen would offer serious competition for the Frenchman.

With plenty of Premier League experience under his belt and also being a fully fledged international the Dane could be a great option for Liverpool.

Per Schuurs and Levi Colwill are the two other defenders that have been heavily linked with a move to L4 this summer but it remains to be seen what further business we can complete following the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

